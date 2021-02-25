GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $215.00 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $217.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,359.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,311,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,544,156. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.