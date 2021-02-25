Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.44 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.