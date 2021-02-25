Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $158.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,611,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,348 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at $18,854,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 428,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,242,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.07. 6,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $186.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

