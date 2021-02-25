Griffin Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $139.42 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.