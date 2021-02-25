Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. Greif also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-1.06 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 309,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $236,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,231.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.