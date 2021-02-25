Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.96-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. Greif also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96-1.06 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:GEF traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.68. 8,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,649.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

