Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 309,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,587. Greif has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Greif’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

