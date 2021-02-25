Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

RCL stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $98.36.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.