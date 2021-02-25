Greenleaf Trust Takes $303,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $408.96 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.24 and its 200 day moving average is $314.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,258 shares of company stock worth $92,858,634 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

