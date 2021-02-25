Greenleaf Trust Makes New $266,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.