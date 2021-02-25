Greenleaf Trust Invests $252,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $185.00 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $227.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

