Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in STERIS were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 104.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

