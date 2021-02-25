Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Entergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $129.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

