Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.