Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 120 ($1.57).

GNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) stock opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £818.20 million and a P/E ratio of -59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.35. Greencore Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 230.80 ($3.02).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

