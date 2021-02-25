Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 185 Average PT from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.25 ($2.17).

GNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a report on Thursday.

Get Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) alerts:

GNC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 154.80 ($2.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,304,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21. The company has a market capitalization of £815.04 million and a PE ratio of -59.15. Greencore Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 230.80 ($3.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.35.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.