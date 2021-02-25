Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $71.50

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $71.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.89. 536,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,318. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.