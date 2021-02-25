Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GPRE. Truist boosted their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

