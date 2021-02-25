Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s share price was down 5.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.03 and last traded at $49.80. Approximately 1,699,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 616,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Specifically, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $27,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 859,920 shares of company stock valued at $45,996,855. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

