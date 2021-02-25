Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

