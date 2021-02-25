Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,892 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 49,892 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

PB stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $76.64.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

