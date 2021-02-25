Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,414,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

