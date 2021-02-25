Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $211.03 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

