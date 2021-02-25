Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,608,000 after buying an additional 394,841 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PRA Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000.

In other news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

