Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.93

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 28708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,372,828.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

