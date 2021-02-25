Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after acquiring an additional 364,025 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 269,914 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 519.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 617,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 517,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 3,866,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

