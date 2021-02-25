Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 350,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,190. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,411 shares of company stock worth $15,815,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.