Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) CEO Brian E. Mueller Sells 70,000 Shares

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $108.18 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

