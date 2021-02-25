Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) PT Raised to C$1.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,121. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$418.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

