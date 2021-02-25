Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €22.60 ($26.59) and last traded at €22.60 ($26.59). 3,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.60 ($28.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.70 and a 200 day moving average of €18.93.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers.

