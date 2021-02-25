Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $618.06 and last traded at $616.99, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $614.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Get Graham alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $576.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,222 shares of company stock worth $11,833,409. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graham by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.