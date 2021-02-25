Graham (NYSE:GHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded down $30.61 on Thursday, hitting $589.04. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.53. Graham has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $634.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,366,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,409. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

