Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Major Shareholder Sells $162,307.33 in Stock

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 195,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $162,307.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,061.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Resources Fund Sentient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of Golden Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52.

AUMN opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

