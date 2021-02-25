Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

Gold Resource stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. 1,613,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

