GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 222,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,333,000. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 2.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.31% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $183.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

