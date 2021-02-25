GMT Capital Corp Sells 303,400 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

GMT Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303,400 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for 15.2% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $213,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $140.55. 5,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,128. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $121.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

