Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 1,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,441. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 52,636 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 557.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

