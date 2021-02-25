Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $446.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

