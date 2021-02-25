Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has been given a C$22.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.88.

TSE:GEI opened at C$21.98 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.69.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

