Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.47 EPS.
Shares of ROCK opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.
About Gibraltar Industries
