Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.30-3.47 EPS.

Shares of ROCK opened at $97.72 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

