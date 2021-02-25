GHOST Price Up 41.6% This Week (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. GHOST has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $170,626.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00492968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00469403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00072606 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.