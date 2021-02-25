GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

