GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE GFL opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

