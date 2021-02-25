GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 326,925 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,317. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

