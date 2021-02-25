Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 123.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Getty Realty stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

