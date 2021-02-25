Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Up 5.6%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41. 102,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 48,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

