Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 402,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 769,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

