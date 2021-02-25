Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,405. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.