GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.95

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 1424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

