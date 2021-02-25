GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLOG shares. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.80 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $551.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

